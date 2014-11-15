FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Abbott wants economic reform to be focus at G20
November 15, 2014 / 1:38 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Abbott wants economic reform to be focus at G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R) greets Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/William West/pool

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, the host of the G20 Leaders Summit, said on Saturday he wanted an informal retreat of leaders to discuss economic reform but was open to other issues.

With global security concerns on the rise in Ukraine and the Middle East, and high profile moves on battling climate change garnering headlines, Abbott has been working to keep the focus on growth and jobs.

“Obviously I would like this discussion to focus on the politics of economic reform,” Abbott said as he opened the session.

“In the end, though, this is your retreat, it is open to any of you to raise any subject that you wish.”

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair

