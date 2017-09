People walk on a bridge near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said the country is able to maintain a medium to high economic growth rate and expects China’s economy to grow at around 7 pct this year.

Xi’s remarks at the G20 Summit in Turkey on Sunday were published on the foreign ministry’s website. (www.fmprc.gov.cn)