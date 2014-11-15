G20 communique to include climate change, anti-corruption plan: EU sources

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - The G20 communique will include a significant passage on climate change and an endorsement of an anti-corruption plan, European Union officials said on Sunday.

“The most difficult discussion was on climate change,” an EU official said on condition of anonymity. “This was really trench warfare, this was really step by step by step. In the end we have references to most of the things we wanted.”

The Australian government, which is hosting the G20 summit, had sought to keep climate change off the main agenda of the meeting to focus on strictly economic issues, against a push led by the United States and Europe.