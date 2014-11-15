FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 growth plan has 'spillovers' for smaller countries: paper
November 15, 2014 / 4:58 AM / 3 years ago

G20 growth plan has 'spillovers' for smaller countries: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - Efforts by the world’s 20 major economies in boosting economic growth by a 2.1 percent target could deliver “spillovers” for smaller nations, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a draft copy of the G20 Brisbane Action Plan.

The newspaper said the draft statement promises that non-G20 economies would grow a further 0.5 percent by 2018 as a result of the “positive spillovers” from the agreement in Brisbane.

The eight-page draft also said the International Monetary Fund and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will monitor the G20 commitments and hold countries to account if they do not deliver, The Australian reported.

The final communique will be issued on Sunday at the conclusion of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by ERic Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
