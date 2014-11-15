FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says situation in Ukraine unacceptable, EU considering further sanctions
November 15, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel says situation in Ukraine unacceptable, EU considering further sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a group photo of G20 leaders and representatives of partner groups at the annual G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday the European Union is considering further financial sanctions against Russian individuals because of the crisis in Ukraine.

“The present situation is not satisfying,” Merkel told reporters at the G20 leaders summit in Brisbane. “At present the listing of further persons is on the agenda.”

Merkel is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit on Friday, but said she did not expect any “sudden, qualitative changes” following the talks.

The G20 summit, scheduled to focus on economic issues, has turned into a showdown between Western leaders and Putin, following fresh reports of Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine. Russia has denied sending any military forces to help separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine launch a new offensive in a conflict that has killed more than 4,000 people.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Michael Perry

