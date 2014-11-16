FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says making progress on Bali trade talks
November 16, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel says making progress on Bali trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said there had been a breakthrough in the Bali trade negotiations that might allow a deal to be finalised at the World Trade Organization.

Speaking at a media conference at the G20 summit in Brisbane, Merkel said the group had made progress in regulating major global banks so that taxpayers would not have to bail them out should they run into trouble.

Merkel also criticized the delay of quota reforms at the International Monetary Fund, which have been on hold since 2010.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair

