Obama encouraged by talks with Merkel on debt: U.S

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama was encouraged by talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 about European plans to address the debt crisis, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

“The two leaders agreed to work closely together, including at this G20, to build support for what needs to be done in Europe and the world to stabilize the situation and support growth and jobs,” Carney told reporters in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“The two leaders talked about the importance of taking steps to promote financial stability and increase European integration,” he said. Carney also said that Obama and Merkel spoke about Syria briefly in their 45-minute conversation.