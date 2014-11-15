FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, under pressure over Ukraine, may skip G20 event: source
#World News
November 15, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, under pressure over Ukraine, may skip G20 event: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to skip a working session at the Group of 20 leaders summit on Sunday and bring forward his departure, said a Russian official traveling with Putin, after he came under pressure from Western leaders over the crisis in Ukraine.

Putin has been confronted over Russia’s position on Ukraine by several leaders at the G20 summit in Brisbane, including U.S. President Barack Obama.

Western leaders have threatened further sanctions if Russia does not withdraw troops and weapons from its neighboring nation, overshadowing talks on how to lift flagging global economic growth.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Brisbane; Editing by Michael Perry

