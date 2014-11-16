Australian PM says talking with several countries on sub purchase

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - Australia is holding talks with a number of countries on a contract to build replacements for Australia’s aging submarine fleet, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Sunday at the G20 leaders Summit in Brisbane.

Japan has been seen as the front-runner to sell Australia as many as 12 stealth submarines, but strong interest from manufacturers in Sweden, Germany and France and domestic political pressure has led to calls for his government to hold an open tender.