FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine at G20 meeting
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Europe steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine at G20 meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Outgoing European Council President Herman Van Rompuy attends a news conference after an EU summit in Brussels October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRISBANE Australia (Reuters) - Europe’s foreign ministers will meet on Monday to assess the situation in Ukraine and whether further steps including additional sanctions were needed against Russia, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting of G20 leaders in Brisbane, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending, Van Rompuy said Ukraine would be high on the agenda when EU leaders meet with U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Russia for its part must apply all its influence on rebels to ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements,” Van Rompuy told a media conference.

“Russia must stop the inflow of weapons and troops from its territory into Ukraine and Russia must withdraw those already present.”

Putin is expected to come under intense diplomatic pressure to change tack on Ukraine at the G20 meeting.

Ukraine’s pro-Western leaders and NATO have accused Russia of sending soldiers and weapons into eastern regions of Ukraine to help pro-Russian rebels launch a possible new offensive in a war that has killed more than 4,000 people since April.

“The EU foreign ministers will on Monday assess the situation on the ground and discuss possible further steps,” Van Rompuy said.

“I want to restate that the European Union continues to believe that there can only be political solution to the crisis. We will continue to use all diplomatic tools, including sanctions, at our disposal.”

Reporting by Ian Chua; Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.