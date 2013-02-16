FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 says in text will refrain from competitive devaluations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 16, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 5 years ago

G20 says in text will refrain from competitive devaluations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Group of 20 nations vowed to refrain from competitive devaluations and move towards market-determined exchange rates in a joint communique that was due to be issued after talks in Moscow on Saturday.

“We will refrain from competitive devaluations,” said the communique, which was thrashed out by finance officials on Friday night and seen by Reuters.

The text said that monetary policy should be directed towards domestic price stability and economic recovery - effectively giving a free pass to countries like Japan whose currencies have fallen as a result of expansive policies.

It contained a commitment to run credible medium-term fiscal strategy, but stopped short of setting specific goals.

This was a key U.S. demand, reflected in wording that medium-term fiscal consolidation should take into account near-term economic considerations and fiscal space.

Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.