FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron says differences over Assad's future narrowing
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 11:08 AM / in 2 years

UK's Cameron says differences over Assad's future narrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - Differences in opinion over the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been enormous but appear to be narrowing, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday, adding there was some hope the process could move quicker.

At a news conference at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey, Cameron said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin - one of Assad’s main supporters - that the bombing of the moderate opposition in Syria was a “mistake”.

“The gap has been enormous between those of us who believe Assad should go immediately and those like President Putin who have been supporting and continue to support him,” Cameron said.

“I think it has been reduced ... I hope we can close the gap still further but it will need compromise on both sides.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.