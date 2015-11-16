Turkey's Erdogan warns against conflating migrant crisis and terrorism

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned against conflating the migration crisis facing Europe with the threat from global terrorism, saying to do so would be to avoid a humanitarian responsibility.

Speaking after a summit of the G20 leading economies in Turkey, Erdogan also said an agreement reached by foreign ministers in Vienna on a potential political transition in Syria was a “hopeful step forward” but that President Bashar al-Assad should have no place in the country’s future.