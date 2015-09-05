German finmin says G20 agreed no need for nervousness on China growth

ANKARA (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday that finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies agreed at meetings in Turkey that there was no need for nervousness over slower growth in China.

Schaeuble also said that Beijing had assured at the meetings that it would continue with its financial market reforms.

“Chinese colleagues made clear that they have decided on ambitious reforms and will permanently pursue further ones,” he told a briefing in the capital Ankara after two days of meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

Schaeuble also said there was no shortage of liquidity in the world, and that raised the possibility of price bubbles.