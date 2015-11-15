Merkel says powers stand united to face terrorism

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that the group of 20 leading economies (G20) stood united to face any militant threat.

“We here at the G20 summit are sending a strong message that we are stronger than any form of terrorism,” Merkel said at a G20 leaders’ summit in Turkey, adding that the attacks in Paris were a predominant topic at the meeting.

She added that strengthening Europe’s external borders was crucial for Germany.