Merkel says powers stand united to face terrorism
November 15, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says powers stand united to face terrorism

U.S. President Barack Obama (R, back to camera) greets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) with a kiss on the cheek as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that the group of 20 leading economies (G20) stood united to face any militant threat.

“We here at the G20 summit are sending a strong message that we are stronger than any form of terrorism,” Merkel said at a G20 leaders’ summit in Turkey, adding that the attacks in Paris were a predominant topic at the meeting.

She added that strengthening Europe’s external borders was crucial for Germany.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kevin Liffey

