Kremlin says Putin-Obama meeting constructive but not groundbreaking

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Sunday was constructive but not groundbreaking, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“It is absolutely unrealistic to expect that a 20-minute meeting could be called ‘groundbreaking’ in bilateral relations,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

“Bilateral relations (between Moscow and Washington) are what they are. The differences are what they are, and at the same time the understanding that there is no alternative to dialogue ... is also what it is,” he said.

“But the meeting itself was constructive.”