FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 leaders to discuss Assad's fate: Kremlin sherpa
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

G20 leaders to discuss Assad's fate: Kremlin sherpa

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Venezuelan state television TeleSUR in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on September 26, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of 20 will probably discuss Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s fate at a meeting late on Sunday when they talk about the conflict in Syria and the fight against terrorism, Kremlin’s sherpa to the G20 said.

“I think this will happen now,” Svetlana Lukash told journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey’s coastal province of Antalya, when asked whether Assad’s future would be discussed.

“Now begins a working dinner of the G20 leaders on terrorism and refugees, and it is planned to discuss joint action and approaches and also to discuss the draft of a joint statement on terrorism,” she said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.