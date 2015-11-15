G20 leaders agree to cooperate on migration as a global problem: draft

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) will agree on Monday that migration is a global problem that must be addressed in a coordinated way, in a diplomatic coup for Europe and Turkey, a draft communique showed on Sunday.

The leaders will also agree that all countries should help manage the migrant crisis, which is expected to bring a million people from the Middle East and Africa to Europe this year alone, through accepting refugees and humanitarian aid.

Europe and Turkey, the most heavily hit by the crisis, had been pushing for the G20 to recognize the issue as a global problem and help to deal with it financially, despite opposition from China, India and Russia.

“We call upon all states to contribute to responding to this crisis, and share in the burdens associated with it, including through refugee resettlement, other forms of humanitarian admission, humanitarian aid and efforts to ensure that refugees can access services, education and livelihood opportunities,” the draft, seen by Reuters, said.

The draft has yet to be accepted by all and is to be published on Monday.

G20 leaders will also agree to step up financing for international organizations dealing with migrants, as requested by Europe, and to address the root causes of migrant displacement, such as the war in Syria, the draft said.