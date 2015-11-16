FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State 'not conventional warfare,' could strike in West: Obama
November 16, 2015 / 3:31 PM / in 2 years

Islamic State 'not conventional warfare,' could strike in West: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that the United States has not underestimated the ability of the Islamic State but has had an “acute awareness” of the group’s ability to militarily strike in the West.

Because the Islamic State does not conduct “conventional warfare,” he said the group was hard to stop, adding the United States was playing into the militant group’s narrative when it acts as if it is a state.

“That’s not what’s going on here. These are killers,” he said.

“It’s not their sophistication or the particular weaponry they possess but it is the ideology that they carry with them and their willingness to die,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Bernadette Baum

