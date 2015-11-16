FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. strategy in Syria aims to change dynamics
November 16, 2015 / 3:43 PM / in 2 years

Obama says U.S. strategy in Syria aims to change dynamics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the United States’ strategy in fighting Islamic State militants was not about retaking territory but changing the dynamics that gave rise to “these types of violent, extremist groups.”

“This is not a traditional military opponent,” he said at a news conference after a Group of 20 summit in Turkey.

“We can retake territory and, as long as we keep our troops there we can hold it, but that does not solve the underlying problem of eliminating the dynamics that are producing these kinds of violent, extremist groups.”

“We are going to continue the strategy that has the best chance of working.”

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum

