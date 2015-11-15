Kremlin's sherpa says statement on terrorism to address attacks in Paris

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s sherpa to the Group of 20 (G20) said on Sunday the grouping would address the attacks in Paris in an expected statement on the fight against terrorism.

“Absolutely,” Svetlana Lukash said on the sidelines of the G20 summit, when asked whether the statement will refer to the attacks that killed 127 in Paris on Friday.

She said the statement will be issued after the leaders’ meeting late on Sunday.