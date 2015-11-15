FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin's sherpa says statement on terrorism to address attacks in Paris
November 15, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin's sherpa says statement on terrorism to address attacks in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s sherpa to the Group of 20 (G20) said on Sunday the grouping would address the attacks in Paris in an expected statement on the fight against terrorism.

“Absolutely,” Svetlana Lukash said on the sidelines of the G20 summit, when asked whether the statement will refer to the attacks that killed 127 in Paris on Friday.

She said the statement will be issued after the leaders’ meeting late on Sunday.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by David Dolan

