Japanese PM Abe may visit Russian region before Putin visits Tokyo: Kremlin

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might visit one of Russia’s regions before a forthcoming visit by President Vladimir Putin to Japan.

Putin met with Abe on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit at the request of Japan, the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Peskov said that preparatory work was continuing for Putin’s visit to Japan - which other Russian officials said would take place in the foreseeable future - but it was probable Abe would visit one of Russia’s regions before.