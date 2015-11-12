FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police detain 11 in raids targeting Islamic State: media
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish police detain 11 in raids targeting Islamic State: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 11 suspects in helicopter-backed raids targeting Islamic State militants across Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday, just days ahead of a G20 summit being held in the country.

The raids were part of a series of operations against suspected militants in Turkey, where security is being tightened ahead of the world leaders’ summit being staged this weekend.

Last week, police detained 20 people suspected of links to Islamic State in the southern resort province of Antalya, where the G20 summit is being held from Nov. 15-16.

The anti-terror squad police carried out simultaneous raids on more than 20 addresses in various districts of Istanbul, with seven foreigners among those held, Anadolu said.

It said the operation was continuing and more people might be detained.

Turkey vowed to take a more active role in combating Islamic State in July. The radical militants control territory in Syria along the Turkish border and have been linked to the suicide bombing last month of a pro-Kurdish rally in Ankara that killed more than 100 people.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
