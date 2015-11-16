FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ground operation in Syria not discussed at G20 summit: Turkish foreign minister
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

Ground operation in Syria not discussed at G20 summit: Turkish foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - World leaders meeting at a G20 summit in Turkey did not discuss the possibility of a military ground operation in Syria and Turkey is not planning to launch any such offensive itself, its foreign minister said on Monday.

Feridun Sinirlioglu said new security measures would be taken against Islamic State, but did got give details, and said Turkey had been sharing intelligence with its allies in the wake of Friday’s attacks claimed by the jihadist group in Paris.

He also said the prospect of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad standing in any election in Syria was “not an option”.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

