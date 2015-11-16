FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G20 says rise in global acts of terrorism endangers economy and peace
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / in 2 years

G20 says rise in global acts of terrorism endangers economy and peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - The Group of 20 leading economies (G20) said on Monday the rise in terrorism undermined international peace and security and endangered efforts to strengthen the global economy.

In a statement issued after a meeting in the sea resort of Belek in the Antalya province of Turkey, the leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies stressed, however, that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality or ethnic group.

The statement, confirming a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday, said the G20 would work together to suppress and prevent terrorist acts and cut off financing for those who commit them.

The 20 leading countries also pledged to exchange operational information and tighten border controls as well as global aviation security.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.