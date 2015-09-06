FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM calls for global reduction of youth unemployment
September 6, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM calls for global reduction of youth unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the audience during a conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Sunday called on G20 leaders to reduce youth unemployment globally, adding that otherwise young people would seek to move to advanced economies in search for jobs.

“I call all the G20 leaders to work together to decrease young unemployment,” he said at the event launching Women-20, a new engagement group of the G20 summit.

“If there is no global remedy for young unemployment, be sure that these young people will be migrants or refugees in advanced economies to find jobs.”

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
