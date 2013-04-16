FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to push global demand growth at G20 meetings
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 16, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. to push global demand growth at G20 meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ways to boost global demand to help the faltering recovery will be a key focus for the United States during the upcoming meetings of finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s top 20 economies, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

“Our focus at this meeting has to be on supporting global demand,” said the senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the meetings of the Group of 20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank later this week.

“There is growing concern about contraction of demand in the euro area, which accounts for one-fifth of global GDP.”

Asked about competitive devaluations and the impact of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy on the yen, the official said the U.S. will be watching closely to see how effective the policies are at boosting Japanese demand.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.