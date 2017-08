U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. Picture taken September 4, 2016.

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - More needs to be done to grow wages and shrink inequality in the global economy, United States President Barack Obama said on Monday, at the close of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

For rolling highlights of what the leaders have said, please click: