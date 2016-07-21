FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
G20 does not need 2009-style coordinated stimulus: U.S. Treasury official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

G20 does not need 2009-style coordinated stimulus: U.S. Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Group of 20 finance officials do not need to take the same type of massive coordinated fiscal stimulus efforts that they did to combat recession in 2008-2009, despite risks posed by Britain's exit from the European Union, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.

"I don't think this is a moment which calls for the kind of coordinated action that say the Great Recession did in 2008 and 2009," the official told reporters in Athens. "It really is a moment of cautionary - we each need to do what we can to ensure that where growth is soft it gets stronger, and prospects for the medium and long term are improved."

The official said, however, that the previous G20 tug of war between member countries pressing for more austerity and those seeking to promote more growth have clearly been tipped in favor of growth.

The Treasury is trying to inject into the G20 discussions the need to ensure that growth is broadly shared among the middle class, the official said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.