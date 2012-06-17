G20 has bought time, more force needed: World Bank

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - The world’s leading economies have relied on short-term measures to get them through the financial crisis and must now make deeper reforms to speed up growth and ease debt problems in many rich countries, the World Bank said.

The World Bank called for “enhanced G20 focus” on policies to reinvigorate growth, in a report for the Group of 20 leaders who meet for an annual summit on Monday and Tuesday against the backdrop of Europe’s debt and political crisis.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also urged “forceful” actions to prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spilling over into the rest of the world.

World Bank chief Robert Zoellick said in media interviews over the weekend the euro zone countries had to come up with a plan quickly to overhaul the single currency area.

“It’s no longer so much about which model the Europeans choose. They should just decide on one. Quickly,” Zoellick told Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine.

Slowing growth in emerging economies was “worrisome,” the World Bank said. Economic growth of above 6 percent in most developing regions has been a vital source of strength for the world economy since the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

“G20 policy actions since the onset of the global financial crisis have had a dominant focus on short-term crisis response,” the World Bank said. “Such measures are of course the first order of business in a crisis, and much remains to be done on fiscal and financial fronts to restore stability.”

The Group of 20 was created in 1999 to bring together financial policymakers from traditional economic powers and from fast-growing developing economies such as China and Brazil.

When the global financial crisis threatened to plunge the world economy into a meltdown, it became a forum for world leaders to agree on measures such as extra spending to stimulate their economies and emergency rescue funding for countries unable to fund themselves in debt markets.

“However, short-term stabilization only buys time, and will not produce robust growth unless accompanied by growth-enhancing structural measures,” the World Bank report said.

The G20 summit is set to be dominated by the euro zone crisis for the third year in a row. Greece’s election on Sunday could determine whether the country stays in the single currency bloc and raise fears of a further disintegration of the euro zone.

The World Bank report said austerity measures to get budget deficits under control were not enough and countries needed to increase growth to address fiscal and debt problems.

“The current slowdown in advanced economies is not just a cyclical phenomenon, but rather has deeper structural roots, requiring structural reforms and investment in new sources of growth,” the Bank said.

The bank said growth in developing countries was likely to remain under 6 percent through 2014, which was still strong but below the rates of the past several years.

With growth in advanced economies likely to be lower for some time, developing countries would have to trade more with each other. However, the World Bank report said the global financial crisis had led to a rise in trade protectionist measures, with most of them by G20 countries.

It said between November 2008 and March 2012 governments worldwide implemented more than 1,000 discriminatory trade measures and most were implemented in G20 countries.

The World Bank urged the G20 to go beyond its usual call on countries to refrain from protectionism and instead collectively pledge to unwind the measures that impinge on trade. (Editing by William Schomberg and Chizu Nomiyama)