FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank top job should be open to all: South Africa's Gordhan
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 25, 2012 / 11:54 PM / in 6 years

World Bank top job should be open to all: South Africa's Gordhan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The tradition of automatically giving the World Bank presidency to an American is outdated, although the country should be free to put forward a candidate, South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

“The World Bank presidency should be open to all nationalities and based on merit,” Gordhan told Reuters. “It is time we break the traditions of the U.S. and Europe sharing the two seats (for the heads of the IMF and World Bank) and amongst all of us we must try harder this time to find some consensus.”

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.