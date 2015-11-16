Paris a 'terrible and sickening' setback in Islamic State fight: Obama

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said last week’s coordinated attacks in Paris were a setback in the fight against Islamic State, but the coalition led by the United States was making progress in bringing down the militant group in Syria and Iraq.

“The terrible events in Paris were obviously a terrible and sickening setback. Even as we grieve with our French friends, however, we can’t lose sight that there has been progress being made,” Obama said at a Group of 20 summit in Turkey.

The coalition is intensifying air strikes and targeting leaders of the group, Obama added.