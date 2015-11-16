FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris a 'terrible and sickening' setback in Islamic State fight: Obama
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Paris a 'terrible and sickening' setback in Islamic State fight: Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference following a working session at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said last week’s coordinated attacks in Paris were a setback in the fight against Islamic State, but the coalition led by the United States was making progress in bringing down the militant group in Syria and Iraq.

“The terrible events in Paris were obviously a terrible and sickening setback. Even as we grieve with our French friends, however, we can’t lose sight that there has been progress being made,” Obama said at a Group of 20 summit in Turkey.

The coalition is intensifying air strikes and targeting leaders of the group, Obama added.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
