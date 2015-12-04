FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G4S named preferred security firm for Huawei Technologies
#Technology News
December 4, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

G4S named preferred security firm for Huawei Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Journalists follow the presentation of Huawei's new smartphone, the Mate S, ahead of the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s G4S Plc said on Friday it has signed a deal with China’s Huawei Technologies to become the preferred supplier for security services in all of the markets both companies operate in for the next five years.

G4S, the world’s biggest security group, said the agreement would enable it provide services to Huawei in up to 41 countries if needed, which includes regions like the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The company currently provides manned security and total facilities management for Huawei’s telecommunications business in Tanzania, Namibia, Egypt, Guatemala, United Arab Emirates, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Huawei’s telecoms business, which makes networking equipment, is the world’s second largest behind Ericsson.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
