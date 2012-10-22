FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security firm G4S wins $400 million Olso airport deal
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 22, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Security firm G4S wins $400 million Olso airport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - G4S (GFS.L), the world’s biggest security group, said it had won a 250 million pound ($400 million) contract with Oslo airport to provide services from cargo checks to gates and ground security.

G4S said on Monday the contract would run for six years at the Norwegian airport which handles 21.1 million passengers annually.

The deal comes days after G4S won a 40 million pound contract in Brazil - a key growth market for the firm - to lay fiber-optic cable as part of a national broadband program.

G4S endured a media and political storm in Britain last summer over its failure to provide enough venue guards for the London Olympics, a debacle which led the firm to sack two members of its senior management team.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm were flat at 264.95 pence at 1229 GMT (0829 EDT), valuing the group at around 3.7 billion pounds.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.