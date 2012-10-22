Security firm G4S wins $400 million Olso airport deal

LONDON (Reuters) - G4S (GFS.L), the world’s biggest security group, said it had won a 250 million pound ($400 million) contract with Oslo airport to provide services from cargo checks to gates and ground security.

G4S said on Monday the contract would run for six years at the Norwegian airport which handles 21.1 million passengers annually.

The deal comes days after G4S won a 40 million pound contract in Brazil - a key growth market for the firm - to lay fiber-optic cable as part of a national broadband program.

G4S endured a media and political storm in Britain last summer over its failure to provide enough venue guards for the London Olympics, a debacle which led the firm to sack two members of its senior management team.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm were flat at 264.95 pence at 1229 GMT (0829 EDT), valuing the group at around 3.7 billion pounds.