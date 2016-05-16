FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance minister: No request from Japan to boost fiscal stimulus
#Business News
May 16, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

German finance minister: No request from Japan to boost fiscal stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said his government has not received specific requests from Japan to deploy additional fiscal stimulus steps, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

But Schaeuble said the Group of Seven countries were working closely together to work out a basic framework on economic policies ahead of their finance leaders’ gathering in Sendai, northern Japan, this week, according to the Nikkei.

Asked about a U.S. Treasury Department report including Japan and Germany on a list of countries Washington was monitoring on currency policy, Schaeuble said the euro is now at its highest level against the dollar in the past year.

The G7 and the Group of 20 countries have an agreement not to use currencies to give their countries a competitive trade advantage, Schaeuble said in an interview with the Nikkei published on Monday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
