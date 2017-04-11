LUCCA, Italy The Group of Seven nations will tell Russia to stop its "hypocrisy" in Syria and work with other countries to bring an end to the civil war, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

"The G7 will tell Russia very clearly that this hypocrisy has to stop. It needs to genuinely and sincerely engage with the political process to get ourselves out of this situation we found ourselves in," he told reporters at the G7 meeting in Tuscany.

He said the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base last week had opened a "small window of opportunity" to try to end the conflict.

The question of added sanctions had barely been mentioned in the meetings, he said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday that London would discuss the possibility of further sanctions against senior Syrian and Russian military figures.

(Reporting Crispian Balmer, writing by Philip Pullella)