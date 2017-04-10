FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. to confront those who commit crimes against 'innocents': Tillerson
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. to confront those who commit crimes against 'innocents': Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano arrive to attend a ceremony at the Sant'Anna di Stazzema memorial, dedicated to the victims of the massacre committed in the village of Sant'Anna di Stazzema by Nazis in 1944 during World War II, Italy April 10, 2017.Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANT'ANNA DI STAZZEMA, Italy (Reuters) - The U.S. will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday, less than a week after Washington launched missile strikes in response to an alleged Syrian chemical attack.

"We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson told reporters while commemorating a German Nazi massacre committed in Italy in 1944.

The U.S. attacked the Syrian air base in retaliation for what it said was a chemical weapons assault by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that killed dozens of civilians, including many children.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Crispian Balmer

