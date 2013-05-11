FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finance minister: euro zone crisis no longer main risk to global economy
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 11, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

German finance minister: euro zone crisis no longer main risk to global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gestures during a joint news conference with Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Loja, near Granada, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

AYLESBURY, England (Reuters) - The euro zone crisis is no longer the main risk for the global economy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, adding that a “relatively high level of liquidity” could cause problems.

Speaking after a meeting of Group of Seven finance officials, Schaeuble said, “of course we had particularly intense discussions with our Japanese colleagues...we told them there are consequences which we can see already.”

Policymakers previously voiced concern that Japan is engineering an export-led recovery and that a weaker yen could hinder other regions’ ability to grow.

“Finance ministers told central bank governors that we are increasingly concerned about the relatively high level of liquidity,” Schaeuble said.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann reiterated that monetary policy could not tackle structural problems and said the longer the period of low interest rate continues the greater the stability risks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.