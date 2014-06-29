Schaeuble urges G7 states to press on with reforms

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talks during a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, about the federal budget in Berlin, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minster Wolfgang Schaeuble has urged the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations to push on with budget consolidation and reforms, days before Germany takes over presidency of the group.

In a video message made available on Sunday, Schaeuble said Germany had three main aims during its tenure as president - bringing more momentum into the economy and creating sustained growth, bridging gaps in financial regulation, and working in closer international co-operation on tax evasion.

“The global economy has recovered well from the financial crisis. Now we need to consolidate this... We need sustainable growth ... for which solid state finances and less debt are crucial.”

Regulation of the shadow banking sector was another priority, he said.