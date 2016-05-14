FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM, BOJ governor held talks over global economy on Friday: source
May 14, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Japan PM, BOJ governor held talks over global economy on Friday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on issues such as the global economy on Friday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Japan will chair a Group of Seven summit to be held on May 26 and 27, and Abe and Kuroda likely exchanged views on themes such as the global economy over dinner in which a professor emeritus at Columbia University also attended, the source said.

Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

