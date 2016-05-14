Japan PM, BOJ governor held talks over global economy on Friday: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on issues such as the global economy on Friday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Japan will chair a Group of Seven summit to be held on May 26 and 27, and Abe and Kuroda likely exchanged views on themes such as the global economy over dinner in which a professor emeritus at Columbia University also attended, the source said.