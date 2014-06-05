Japan says gained G7 understanding on its stance on North Korea

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has gained understanding from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on its stance on North Korea, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

After talks with North Korea in Stockholm, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced last week that Pyongyang would reopen a probe of missing Japanese. In return, Japan will ease some economic sanctions when the probe starts and consider humanitarian aid later.

Suga also told a news conference it is very meaningful that the G7 nations also showed their understanding for Japan’s concerns about tensions in the East and South China Seas.