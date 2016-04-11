FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea 'provocations' make push to abolish nuclear arms harder: G7
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

North Korea 'provocations' make push to abolish nuclear arms harder: G7

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (4th R) prepares to lay a wreath at the cenotaph with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (4th L) and fellow G7 foreign ministers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum in Hiroshima, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo April 11, 2016. Ministers are (R-L) E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, Britain's Foreign Minister Philip Hammond, Kerry, Kishida, Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy's Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HIROSHIMA (Reuters) - The effort to rid the world of nuclear weapons has been made more complex by North Korea’s repeated provocations and by the worsening security environment in Syria and Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers said on Monday.

Gathering in the Japanese city of Hiroshima where the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, the ministers also said they found it profoundly deplorable that North Korea had conducted four nuclear tests during the 21st century.

“We reaffirm our commitment to seeking a safer world for all and to creating the conditions for a world without nuclear weapons in a way that promotes international stability,” they said in a written declaration on nuclear disarmament.

“This task is made more complex by the deteriorating security environment in a number of regions, such as Syria and Ukraine, and, in particular by North Korea’s repeated provocations.”

In a separate, detailed statement on the topic, ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States singled out North Korea for sharp criticism.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the nuclear test on January 6 and the launch using ballistic missile technology on February 7, March 10 and March 18 conducted by North Korea,” the ministers said in their statement.

“It is profoundly deplorable that North Korea has conducted four nuclear tests in the 21st century.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.