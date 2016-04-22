FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suga: Not true that Japan and U.S. arranging Obama visit to Hiroshima
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Japan's Suga: Not true that Japan and U.S. arranging Obama visit to Hiroshima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday it was not true that Japan and the United States were arranging a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Hiroshima.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the U.S. government would decide Obama’s schedule in Japan and that he would refrain from commenting on it.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Obama was set to visit Hiroshima after a Group of Seven summit next month, in what would be the first visit by an incumbent U.S. president to the Japanese city devastated by a U.S. nuclear attack 71 years ago.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.