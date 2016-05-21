FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finance minister Sapin: sees no need for FX intervention now
May 21, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

French finance minister Sapin: sees no need for FX intervention now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

SENDAI, Japan (Reuters) - French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Saturday he saw no big discrepancies in the currency market and no need to intervene in currencies.

Monetary policy is well-adapted to the global economic environment, but countries that have the leeway should use fiscal policies to boost growth, Sapin said in an interview with Reuters at a Group of Seven summit in Sendai, Japan.

Sapin said G7 members did not discuss how to respond to market turmoil if Britain votes to leave the European Union next month but instead discussed how to keep Britain in the European Union.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Robert Birsel

