G7 reaffirmed existing FX agreements: Japan summary

SENDAI, Japan (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies reaffirmed their existing exchange-rate agreements, including not targeting exchange rates and that excess volatility and disorderly currency moves could hurt the economy, Japan said in a summary of G7 discussions issued on Saturday.

The G7 finance leaders “underscored the importance of all countries refraining from competitive devaluation,” according to the summary.

The summary included a note saying it “does not officially represent the G7 consensus.”