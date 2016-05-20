FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
G7 informal meeting with academics warns of 'Brexit' risk
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 20, 2016 / 3:52 AM / a year ago

G7 informal meeting with academics warns of 'Brexit' risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Participants of the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting pose for a family picture, ahead of the kickoff of the meeting at Aoba Castle in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 19, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

SENDAI, Japan (Reuters) - Participants of an informal symposium with Group of Seven finance leaders and academics on Friday agreed a so-called “Brexit” vote for Britain to exit the European Union at a referendum next month could lead to financial market unrest, a G7 source said.

Participants of the symposium, which is closed to the media, also agreed that relying on monetary policy alone would not lead to sustainable growth, the source said.

There were no demands for quick economic stimulus programs, the source said, adding that there was instead a wide recognition among the participants that structural reforms combined with appropriate investment would strengthen growth.

The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are gathering in Sendai, northeastern Japan, for discussions on the global economy and its risks.

Ahead of their first-day session kicking off on Friday, they met with prominent academics, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller, for informal talks on ways to boost the global economy.

Reporting by Gernot Heller and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.