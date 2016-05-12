FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, U.S. preparing summit meeting around May 25: government sources
May 12, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan, U.S. preparing summit meeting around May 25: government sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese (L) and American flags are displayed in front of a monitor showing the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, in Tokyo December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are preparing to hold a summit meeting around May 25, government sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama will likely meet ahead of a Group of Seven summit to be held in western Japan on May 26 and 27, the sources said, declining to be identified because the schedule is not yet official.

They are expected to discuss issues such as the global economy, North Korea and the South China Sea, according to the sources.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

