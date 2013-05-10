FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States must raise debt limit without delay: Lew
May 10, 2013 / 10:08 AM / in 4 years

United States must raise debt limit without delay: Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States must not delay raising its debt ceiling as ensuing uncertainty would hurt both the U.S. and the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview on CNBC television on Friday.

“Congress should deal with this right away. The fact that they have more time should not put off dealing with this,” he said.

“I don’t think that it’s in the interests of the U.S. or the world economy for Congress to wait until the last minute and create a sense of anxiety. Congress has to raise the debt limit.”

Reporting by Christina Fincher and Shadia Nasralla, writing by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Susan Fenton

