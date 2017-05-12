FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
France tells U.S. not to undermine global growth policies
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 3 months ago

France tells U.S. not to undermine global growth policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARI, Italy (Reuters) - French finance minister Michel Sapin said he and other ministers from leading economies had told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin it was "unthinkable" that globally agreed policies in areas such as trade and financial regulation could be weakened.

Sapin told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of top finance officials from the Group of Seven economies on Friday that policies could be adjusted as the world economy changed.

"But it is unthinkable, and it will not happen, that one can destroy these collective achievements that give more stability and more ability to grow and which at the end of the day are truly in everyone's interests," he said.

The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Italy are hoping to get a better sense of the plans of U.S. President Donald Trump who has threatened to upset the international consensus of recent decades on issues such as trade, foreign exchange and climate change.

Writing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.