ECB's Visco says global economic growth still modest, with risks

Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco (R) smiles as he leaves the G7 for Financial ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, May 12, 2017.

BARI, Italy (Reuters) - The growth of the global economy is still modest and faces various risks, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Saturday at the end of a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Itay.

"The economic expansion continues, it is strengthening but is still considered modest and faces various risks, on financial markets and in geopolitical terms, although such risks have diminished recently, " Visco told a final press conference.